Live: France commemorates 80th anniversary of the Vél d'Hiv roundup
On Sunday, France marks the 80th anniversary of the Vél d’Hiv roundup during which some 13,000 Jews were taken from their homes and sent to concentration camps by authorities working on orders from Nazi Germany. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates.
- On July 16 and 17, 1942, some 13,000 Jews were taken from their homes in Paris and surrounding suburbs by authorities working on orders from Nazi Germany. The roundup was named after the Vélodrome d’Hiver stadium in Paris where Jewish families were gathered and held before being sent east to concentration camps.
- Events to mark the anniversary on Sunday include wreath-laying ceremonies at the site in Paris where the velodrome used to stand and at the Pithiviers train station 100km south of Paris, from which eight trains departed carrying French Jews to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland.
- French President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech at Pithiviers this afternoon expressing his concern over the enduring threat of anti-semitism, which "still lurks and sometimes in an insidious way", said an official from his office.
