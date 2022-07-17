Live: G20 chair says 'many' member nations denounced Russia at talks

War in UKraine

Smoke rises after a missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screen grab taken from a handout video from the State National Police of Ukraine released on July 16, 2022.

G20 summit ended with a closing statements from the host, Indonesia, which said 'many' nations agreed that Russia's war in Ukraine was hampering the recovery of the global economy and exacerbating the global food crisis. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

06:53am: EU to discuss new sanctions against Russia on Monday

The European Union will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday, as Moscow is accused of using the continent's largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and launch missiles on the surrounding regions of southern Ukraine.

The situation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "extremely tense", Ukraine's atomic energy agency chief Petro Kotin said, adding that the Russians had installed missile launchers and used the facility to shell the Dnipro region.

Describing "a deluge of fire", regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Saturday said Grad missiles had pounded residential areas.

With the conflict grinding on and increasingly spilling out into global energy and food crises, the EU's foreign ministers are considering banning gold purchases from Russia, which would align with sanctions already imposed by G7 partners.

More Russian figures could also be placed on the EU's blacklist.

"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after forwarding the proposed measures.

02:52am: G20 closing statement says 'many' members comdemn Russian actions in Ukraine

Many nations in the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for it to end the war during ministerial talks in Indonesia, the host said in its closing statement early Sunday.

A two-day gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors on the resort island of Bali ended without a joint communique because of disagreements with Russia about the war.

But Western nations pressed Russia over the military assault, accusing Moscow of sending a shockwave through the global economy and its technocrats of complicity in alleged war crimes committed during the invasion.

"Many members agreed that the recovery of the global economy has slowed and is facing a major setback as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine, which was strongly condemned, and called for an end to the war," Indonesia said in the declaration.

"One member expressed the view that the sanctions are adding to existing challenges," it said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which has denied blame for the current global economic headwinds.

Russia only sent a deputy minister to the finance talks, with its finance minister participating virtually.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

