Live: Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul, says Turkey

A picture taken on July 21, 2022, shows a crater on a damaged local market following a shelling in the town of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports to grain exports, Turkey said, raising hopes that an international food crisis caused by Russia's invasion could be eased. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

11:30pm: Zelensky says Ukraine’s military can cause Russia ‘major losses'

Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late-night address on Thursday after meeting senior commanders.

Zelensky said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

"(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said.

Zelensky hinted his country's Black Sea ports could soon be unblocked. "And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey - regarding the unblocking of our ports."

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

