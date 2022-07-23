Live: Washington announces $270 million in military aid to Ukraine

WAR IN UKRAINE

Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 11, 2022.

The United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million, including four new HIMARS rocket artillery systems. On the diplomatic front, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul with the UN and Turkey on the export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea. Follow the day's events as they unfold on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:58am: UK says Ukraine continues offensive against Russia in Kherson

Heavy fighting has been taking place in the last 48 hours as Ukrainian forces continued their offensive against Russia in Kherson province, west of the Dnipro River, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Russian forces are using artillery fire along the InguletsRiver, a tributary of the Dnipro, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

"Supply lines of the Russian forces west of the river are increasingly at risk," the ministry said in an intelligence update. It added that additional Ukrainian strikes have caused further damage to the key Antonivsky Bridge, though Russia has conducted temporary repairs.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 July 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/m5gfsJnVfM



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RWnJFR8WY1 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 23, 2022

5:50am: Washington announces $270 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $270 million, including four new HIMARS precision artillery systems.

Washington will also deliver 36,000 additional shells, up to 580 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones and four armoured command posts.

The United States will have provided Kiev with a total of 20 units of these multiple rocket launchers mounted on light armoured vehicles after this new delivery, said John Kirby, White House spokesman on strategic issues.

2:50am: Agreement signed in Istanbul on grain exports

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul with the UN and Turkey to unblock grain exports in light of the famine risk worldwide, while bombing continued in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The two sides initialled two identical but separate texts at the request of the Ukrainians who refused to sign with the Russians.

The signing of the agreement, which had been painstakingly negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and Ankara, took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace on the Bosphorus Strait in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The conditions are in place for its application "in the next few days", Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu assured shortly afterwards.

(France24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)

