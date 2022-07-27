Live: Yellen, UK's finance minister discuss price cap on Russian oil

WAR IN UKRAINE

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices. Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, Yellen said in a statement. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

7:29am: Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas nominations nearly halve for July 27

Requests for Russian natural gas flows through Nord Stream 1 into Germany nearly halved from 8am CET on July 27, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom had said Monday it was halting one more turbine at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance, which would result in a reduction of gas flows from Wednesday.

EU energy chief Kadri Simson called the move "politically motivated".

7:16am: EU agrees to cut gas consumption amid Russian supply fears

European Union governments agreed Tuesday to reduce consumption of natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, although the measure contains exemptions for some countries.

"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was trying to portray this as a moment of great unity today but behind the scenes there was a lot of disunity", reports David Keating, FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brussels.

01:35

6:44am: Yellen discusses price cap on Russian oil with UK's Zahawi

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen considered a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe