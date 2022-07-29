Live: Russia's Wagner given responsibility for parts of front line

HOUR BY HOUR

A Ukrainian service member prepares shells for a M777 Howitzer at a front line in Kharkiv region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 28, 2022.

Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:37am: Russia's Wagner given responsibility for parts of frontline, UK says

Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.

"This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity," Britain said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

It also said that Wagner's forces are highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS)

