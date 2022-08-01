Live: Zelensky condemns ‘brutal’ Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

HOUR BY HOUR

A view shows a building on fire, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, in this handout picture released on July 31, 2022.

Ukraine said Russia’s “brutal” shelling of the southern city Mykolaiv killed a grain tycoon Sunday. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

06:09am: First grain ship could leave Ukraine on Monday, Turkey says

The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine’s ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin said the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

“If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the port tomorrow...We will see ships leaving the ports the next day at the latest,” Kalin said.

05:57am: Zelensky condemns ‘brutal’ Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

“Today, one of the most brutal shellings of Mykolaiv and the region over the entire period of the full-scale war took place. Dozens of missiles and rockets,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address.

“I want to thank every resident of Mykolaiv for their indomitability.”

Ukrainian agricultural magnate Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile struck their house, authorities said.

Vadatursky owned major grain exporter Nibulon and was previously decorated with the prestigious “Hero of Ukraine” award.

Zelensky offered condolences and paid tribute to Vadatursky in his Sunday address.

3:21am: Sunday shelling spans from Black Sea to Ukraine’s northern border

Besides Mykolaiv, Russian forces shelled the Sumy northern border seven times on Sunday, with more than 90 individual strikes, the Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvjtsky said on his Telegram channel. A farm was damaged and 25 hectares (61.8 acres) of wheatfields were destroyed, he said.

Up to 50 Grad rockets hit residential areas in the southern city of Nikopol on Sunday morning, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. One person was wounded.

