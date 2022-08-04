Live: Zelensky reportedly seeking 'direct talks' with China to help end Ukraine war

HOUR BY HOUR

President Volodymyr Zelensky says the country will not surrender to Russia.

Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak “directly” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

2:00am: Zelensky reportedly seeking 'direct talks' with China to help end Ukraine war

Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak “directly” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

“It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the report quoted Zelensky as saying.

12:34am: US Senate passes resolution ratifying Sweden and Finland’s membership to NATO

The US Senate ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO Wednesday, strongly backing the expansion of the transatlantic alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Senate voted 95 to 1 in favor of the two Nordic countries' accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to formally endorse it so far, after Italy approved it earlier Wednesday and France on Tuesday.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

