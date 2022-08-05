Live: Ukraine forced to cede some territory in the east

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukraine said it had been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive. Meanwhile three more grain ships are set to leave Ukraine on Friday, Turkey said, following the departure of the Sierra Leone-registered Razoni on Monday. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

2:16am: Ukraine says it was forced to cede some territory in the east

Ukraine said it had been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week described the pressure his armed forces were under in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine as "hell". He spoke of fierce fighting around the town of Avdiivka and the fortified village of Pisky, where Kyiv has acknowledged its Russian foe's "partial success" in recent days.

12:29am: Canada will send military trainers to the UK to teach Ukrainian troops

Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces, Defense Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday.

Up to 225 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will eventually be based in the U.K. for an initial period of four months, said Anand. They will work alongside counterparts from Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand in training Ukrainian troops on the basics of soldiering.

“This is an all hands on deck moment for allies and partners that support Ukraine,” Anand said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

An earlier Canadian military training mission based in Ukraine was suspended only weeks before the invasion began.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

