Live: Live: UN chief says any attack on Ukraine nuclear plant is ‘suicidal’

A soldier wearing a Russian flag on his uniform patrols the surroundings of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on August 4, 2022.

Responding to reports of renewed Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

4:05am: UN chief says any attack on a nuclear plant is “suicidal”

Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the war.

"Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing. I hope that those attacks will end, and at the same time I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the plant," Guterres said.

12:25am: American actress Jessica Chastain meets President Zelensky

American actress Jessica Chastain visited Kyiv Sunday in a show of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. She also met President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked her for her "support”.

