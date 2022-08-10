Live: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

WAR IN UKRAINE

Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea August 9, 2022

At least one person was killed and several others wounded as powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the base had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

07:05am: Russian shelling kills 21 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian shelling has killed 21 people in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

Eleven people were killed in the district of Nikopol, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia, and another 10 in the town of Marganets, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was shelled over the weekend, prompting strong reactions from both the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who warned of the dangers of a potential nuclear disaster. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the attacks.

2:18am: One killed in blasts at Russian air base in Crimea

Local authorities said one person was killed on Tuesday in blasts at a Russian air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula. Moscow said the explosions were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack.

Witnesses said they had heard at least 12 explosions around 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) on Tuesday from the Saky air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast of the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and used in February as one of the launchpads for its invasion.

1:05am: Russia says Crimea airbase blast was ammo detonation, not attack

Moscow insisted Tuesday that major blasts at a key military airbase on the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula were caused by exploding ammunition rather than Ukrainian fire.

Dramatic amateur footage shared on social media appeared to show panicked holidaymakers fleeing a Crimean beach with young children, as ballooning clouds of grey smoke rose over the horizon.

The blasts rocked the Saki airfield on the 167th day of Moscow’s invasion.

12:44am: Zelensky aide: Ukraine not responsible for Crimea blasts

Ukraine is not taking responsibility for explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky said, suggesting partisans might have been involved.

Mykhailo Podolyak, asked by the Dozhd online television channel whether Kyiv was taking responsibility, replied: “Of course not. What do we have to do with this?”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe