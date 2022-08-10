Stranded beluga whale lifted out of France's Seine river

Issued on:

Rescuers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine on August 9, 2022.
Rescuers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine on August 9, 2022. © Jean-Francois Monier, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of a rescue operation, an AFP journalist said.

Advertising

After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800 pounds) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) and placed on a barge under the immediate care of a dozen veterinarians.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN