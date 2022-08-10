Stranded beluga whale lifted out of France's Seine river

00:40 Rescuers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine on August 9, 2022. © Jean-Francois Monier, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of a rescue operation, an AFP journalist said.