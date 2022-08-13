Afghan artist exiled in France makes work about female liberation

PORTRAITS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES (3/5)

An artwork by Afghan artist Kubra Khademi on display in Avignon, France.

The 15th of August will mark the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. FRANCE 24 has been talking to refugees who have fled the country. In episode three of our series of special reports, we meet Kubra Khademi, an Afghan artist exiled in France.

In 2015, at the age of only 26, artist Kubra Khademi created a performance that would change her life. With her body encased in homemade metal armour that exaggerated her breasts and buttocks, she wandered around Kabul: her way of denouncing the power of the patriarchy and the harassment she and millions of women have suffered since childhood.

She immediately received death threats -- and had to leave everything to flee to France.

Today as a French citizen, Kubra continues to fight for women's rights in Afghanistan, in the French streets and through her art.

“We cannot abandon women,” Khademi told FRANCE 24. “There is no hope for them. Nothing. But they will never stop, as long as there are voices to speak out.”

Click on the player above to watch our special report.

