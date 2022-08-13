Live: Three civilians killed in Russian shelling in Kramatorsk and Zaporizhia

Hour by Hour

People look on near a cordonned-off piece of rocket that landed earlier, in Kramatorsk, on August 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday in Russian shelling on the Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk in the east and Zaporizhia in the south, according to initial counts by local authorities. Read FRANCE 24’s coverage of the day’s events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

11:04pm: S&P cuts Ukraine's credit rating to 'selective default'

S&P again lowered the credit rating on Ukraine on Friday, saying the war-torn country's debt restructuring agreement was "tantamount to default."

S&P cut Ukraine's rating to "SD" for selective default from "CC/C," noting that a majority of Eurobond holders had agreed to defer debt service payments by 24 months.

"Given the announced terms and conditions of the restructuring, and in line with our criteria, we view the transaction as distressed and tantamount to default," S&P said.

9:49pm: Three civilians killed in Russian shelling in Kramatorsk and Zaporizhia

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday in Russian shelling on the Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk in the east and Zaporizhia in the south, local authorities said.

"New attack on Kramatorsk...two civilians dead and 13 wounded," Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, said on Facebook.

"The bombardment has damaged at least 20 buildings and a fire has broken out," he added, calling for remaining residents to evacuate.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe