Live: First ship with food aid bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port

WAR IN UKRAINE

Bulk carrier Brave Commander arrives at the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi on August 12, 2022.

The bulk carrier ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, maritime tracking data showed on Tuesday. Four other ships also left Ukrainian ports under a UN-brokered deal, said Turkey. Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

8:03am: Russia’s Black Sea fleet ‘struggling to exercise’ sea control, says UK

Russia’s Black Sea fleet is “struggling to exercise effective sea control” with surface vessels still locked in an extremely defensive posture, according to the daily UK military intelligence briefing posted on Twitter.

Russian patrols are generally limited to waters within sight of the Crimean coast with the Black Sea fleet primarily using long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives, the statement added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 August 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/jrmLUD5Osz



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/lWN6wkwQh1 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 16, 2022

Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

7:28am: Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a UN-brokered grain export deal, says Turkey's defence ministry.

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination centre, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul.

One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

6:35am: Brave Commander bound for Africa leaves Ukrainian port

The ship Brave Commander has left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.

The bulk carrier, with 23,000 tonnes of wheat aboard, left for the African port of Djibouti with supplies destined for consumers in Ethiopia, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said.

"The ministry and the United Nations are working on ways to increase food supplies for the socially vulnerable sections of the African population," it said in a statement.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe