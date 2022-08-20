Live: Washington boosts military aid to Ukraine, strikes continue in the east

Hour by Hour

People walk in the rubble of one of the buildings of Kharkiv Polytechnic University destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, on August 19, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Washington on Friday announced that it would be providing $775 million of additional military aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, was hit again, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people. Read about the day’s events as they unfold on our liveblog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:50 a.m.: More than 21,000 people evacuated from occupied Ukrainian territories in ten days

More than 21,000 people have been evacuated in ten days from Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian army, including more than 9,000 from the Zaporizhia region and more than 8,000 from the Kherson region, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Verechtchuk announced Friday.

3:35 a.m.: Several dead in new strikes in Kharkiv

Kharkiv (north-east), the second largest city in Ukraine, has been the target of new strikes, with at least fifteen people killed, the city's authorities said Friday.

00:10: Eight mayors of European cities travel to Kyiv

The mayors of Marseille, Lyon, Athens, Florence, Helsinki, Oslo, Riga and Tirana travelled to Kyiv on Friday and ratified a memorandum of understanding "in the presence" of Volodymyr Zelensky "for a sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities", according to a statement.

In this press release from the city of Marseille (south-east France), its mayor Benoît Payan explains that this text "intends to set up joint actions and reaffirms the ambition to allow, as soon as peace is restored, a rapid, ecological rehabilitation" and "respectful of the rule of law, as well as the civil and social rights of populations".

23:30: US Defense Department announces new military aid to Ukraine

The US Defense Department on Friday announced a new $775 million arms package for Ukraine aiming to help Kyiv turn the tables and begin regaining territory occupied by Russian forces.

The Russian offensive which began February 24 has been brought to a standstill, a senior Pentagon official told reporters, and the new package includes a range of precision missiles, anti-armor weaponry, surveillance drones, artillery and mine-clearing equipment that could boost Ukrainian offensive operations.

"You are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield," the official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity.

