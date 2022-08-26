Italy's far-right Meloni launches campaign riding high in the polls

ON THE GROUND

Far-right Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni launched her campaign for the September 25 general elections on Tuesday in the Marche region.

Giorgia Meloni is expected to become Italy’s next prime minister in the September 25 general elections as her far-right Brothers of Italy party rides high in the polls, capitalising on widespread disillusionment with the status quo. FRANCE 24 reports.

Brothers of Italy has seen its support increase sixfold over the past five years, and Meloni has supplanted League leader and ex-interior minister Matteo Salvini as the standard-bearer of the Italian hard right.

Meloni’s party has benefitted from being the sole opposition to technocratic PM Mario Draghi’s grand coalition since February 2021.

She launched her campaign on safe ground on Tuesday, in the Marche region, part of Italy’s central belt that used to vote for the centre-left but has gone over to the far right.

One new Brothers of Italy member, Vincenzo Mancini, a town councillor in the Marche’s Ascoli Piceno, said Meloni would bring stability to Italy’s famously turbulent politics: “In Italy we have seen so many governments come and go,” he said. “I think that this time could perhaps be different. We need to try something new.”

