ON ENTR
What it's like to date as a religious person?
Issued on:
Throughout time, the dating game has always been an adventure. Today, religion can play an important role in matchmaking within a globalised world.
Advertising
Lina, Thibault and Tanya come from different backgrounds. Whether Muslim, Catholic or Jewish, each describes their dating experiences: the good, the bad and the ugly.
For some, faith carries heavy weight in considering a partner. For others, less so. From tasteless jokes, to full-blown ignorance, the dating game hasn't always been easy.
Some tips? Be open about your faith, while staying open-minded to someone else's.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe