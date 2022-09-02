ON ENTR

What it's like to date as a religious person?

Three young Europeans speak about the role religion played in their romantic encounters.
Throughout time, the dating game has always been an adventure. Today, religion can play an important role in matchmaking within a globalised world.

Lina, Thibault and Tanya come from different backgrounds. Whether Muslim, Catholic or Jewish, each describes their dating experiences: the good, the bad and the ugly.

For some, faith carries heavy weight in considering a partner. For others, less so. From tasteless jokes, to full-blown ignorance, the dating game hasn't always been easy.

Some tips? Be open about your faith, while staying open-minded to someone else's.

