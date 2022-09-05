Live: Ukraine claims gains on southern front

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian servicemen construct a shelter at a position on the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on August 29, 2022.

Ukrainian forces have claimed gains in a counter-offensive against the Russian army in southern Ukraine, saying they have re-captured several areas and destroyed targets including a pontoon bridge. Meanwhile, Russia blamed Western sanctions for the complete shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2)

11:30am: Ukraine says it has gained ground in the south

Ukrainian forces have claimed gains in the south of the country, saying they have re-captured several areas and destroyed targets including a pontoon bridge.

Ukraine’s southern command said on Facebook late on Sunday that it also hit an ammunitions depot and a Russian army control centre southeast of Kherson, a city taken by Moscow in the early days of the war.

In his daily message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the re-capture of two villages in the south and one in the east without giving their names.

11:13am: Two IAEA staff to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘permanently’

Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a “permanent basis,” Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station’s territory.

The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom’s engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine’s grid.

“Today... four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant’s territory,” Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram. “It is expected that two experts will continue to work at the (plant) on a permanent basis,” the statement said.

11:10am: Kremlin says Europe to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

The Kremlin on Monday repeated its assertion that Western sanctions are to blame for a complete shutdown in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions were “causing chaos” in terms of maintenance work on the pipeline and rejected claims Russia had turned off supplies to Europe as a political move.

Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline after it said it detected an oil leak during maintenance work last week.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AP and AFP)

