War in Ukraine
Blackout at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following shelling
Issued on:
Shelling at the town of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has caused a blackout, compromising the safe operation of Europe's largest plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Friday.
Advertising
"Shelling has caused a complete blackout in Energodar (town) and compromised the safe operation of the nearby Zaporizhzhia (nuclear power plant)," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said in a tweet.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe