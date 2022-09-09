War in Ukraine

Blackout at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following shelling

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022.
Shelling at the town of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has caused a blackout, compromising the safe operation of Europe's largest plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Friday.

"Shelling has caused a complete blackout in Energodar (town) and compromised the safe operation of the nearby Zaporizhzhia (nuclear power plant)," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said in a tweet.

