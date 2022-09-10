BRITISH MONARCHY

Live: Charles III to be formally proclaimed King after vowing 'lifelong service'

King Charles III greets mourners outside Buckingham Palace in London, September 9, 2022. © Christophe Ena, AP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II. Follow the latest developments on our live blog.