Live: Charles III to be formally proclaimed King after vowing 'lifelong service'

King Charles III greets mourners outside Buckingham Palace in London, September 9, 2022.
Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II. Follow the latest developments on our live blog. 

  • The 73-year-old Charles automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty. 

     

  • The pomp-filled protocol, featuring trumpets and a balcony proclamation, is the latest part of a 10-day programme of official mourning -- which will last even longer for the royals -- held across Britain leading up to the queen's funeral.

     

  • An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address Friday in which he hailed his mother's "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne. He vowed to carry on Queen Elizabeth II's “lifelong service” with his own modernizing stamp, as Britain enters an uncertain new age under a new sovereign.

     

