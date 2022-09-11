Live: Queen's funeral cortege begins final journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh

HOUR BY HOUR

A view of floral tributes outside Balmoral Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 11, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II embarks on her final journey on Sunday with thousands of her mourning subjects expected to line her coffin's route from the Scottish retreat where she died. Read FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the day’s events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2

10:00am: 'Reunited for granny': UK papers hail William and Harry truce

Britain's newspapers on Sunday hoped for royal reconciliation as their front pages were dedicated to the surprise reunion of estranged princes William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan.

Pictures of the quartet putting aside their differences to look at floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside her former Windsor Castle residence were splashed across the covers of many of the nation's Sunday papers.

"Reunited for granny," read the Mirror's headline, while the Telegraph ran with "Reunited in sorrow" and the Sun with "All 4 One".

Despite the truce, relations still appeared to be frosty, with the Times headline reading "Warring Windsors' awkward truce to honour the Queen".

9:58am: Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey

The solemn departure of the queen's oak casket from Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh marks the start of an odyssey of national mourning culminating in her state funeral in London on September 19.

Her journey begins a day after her son Charles III was formally proclaimed king, and after her warring grandsons William and Harry, and their wives Kate and Meghan, briefly reunited for a walkabout.

A hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch will make a six-hour journey through Scottish towns before arriving in Edinburgh, where it will rest for two days so people can pay tribute.

