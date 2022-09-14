European Court of Human Rights condemns France over Syria repatriation refusals

A picture shows the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters in the northeastern Hasakeh governorate, during a security operation by the Kurdish Asayish security forces and the special forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces, on August 26, 2022.
The European Court of Human Rights condemned France Wednesday over its refusal to repatriate two of its female citizens from Syria, where they are being held after joining their Islamist partners in the country.

French authorities should re-examine the request by the women's parents to allow them to return home, the court said. The government has long refused such a move, saying jihadist fighters and their families must face local justice.

