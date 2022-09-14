Live: Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine

Hour by Hour

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on September 14, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky taking part in the state's flag raising in the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv's army in a lightning counter-offensive. Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

1:15pm: Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine, says army

The Ukrainian military in a statement on social media said Zelensky and military officials "took part" in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city which was key for Russia's ambitions to capture the Donbas region.

5:34am: Biden says Ukraine has made progress

Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back Russian forces but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the war, he said: "The question is unanswerable. It’s hard to tell. It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul."

12:37am: Ukraine is in full control of more than 4,000 square km recaptured from Russia

Ukraine is in full control of more than 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles) of territory recaptured from Russian forces and is stabilising another 4,000 square km, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Tuesday.

On Monday he said Ukraine had retaken 6,000 square km in its recent counter-offensive. Ukrainian officials, though, say it is important to make a distinction between taking territory and ensuring it is totally safe.

