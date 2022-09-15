European Parliament says Hungary is no longer a 'full democracy'

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 14, 2022.

Hungary is no longer a "full democracy" and the EU needs to do everything to bring it back into line with European values, the European Parliament said Thursday.

MEPs voted 433 in favour, 123 against to now describe Hungary, ruled by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who maintains close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" in "serious breach" of EU democratic norms.

The vote was largely symbolic and does not change the course of EU decision making, which requires unanimity of all 27 member states -- including Hungary -- to adopt major issues, such as sanctions on Russia.

