Live: Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured

Hour by Hour

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

01:30am: Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously hurt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

Nykyforov - who did not say when the accident occurred - said Zelensky's car had collided with a private vehicle.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelensky gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelensky's office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.

12:15am: Ukraine wants UN to allow Zelensky to address world leaders via video

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is on Friday due to consider a proposal for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the annual gathering of world leaders next week with a pre-recorded video.

Diplomats expect Russia to call a vote on the proposed decision, which has been drafted by Ukraine. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday that Russia opposed allowing Zelensky to speak via video.

"Zelensky travels perfectly well around the country ... but he can't come here. And if you can't come, that means you send your representative to speak at the General Assembly," Nebenzia told reporters.

In a note to General Assembly members, Ukraine's UN mission said Zelensky "cannot participate in-person at the meetings of the General Assembly due to ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine."

He is currently scheduled to address the high-level UN gathering on Wednesday Sept. 21.

9:00pm: 'Izium is now considered to be absolutely under Ukrainian control'

FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from Kharkiv on Zelensky's visit to the newly liberated city of Izium, saying that the president's arrival signifies absolute Ukrainian rule over the town and its surroundings.

01:08

8:50pm: Biden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress

The Biden administration is discussing with Congress "analogous measures" to impose on Russia in place of those carried by a state sponsorship of terrorism designation, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We're discussing with Congress analogous measures," Price told a news briefing, noting President Joe Biden's recent statement that he would not approve designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

7:37pm: Ukraine city faces rising river after Russian strike

The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being washed away.

"Rockets were directed at hydraulic structures. This caused water level of (the) Inhulets river to increase, threatening the city," he tweeted.

8 Russian rocket strikes on Kryvyi Rih today.



Rockets were directed at hydraulic structures.



This caused water level of Inhulets river to increase, threatening the city.



Russia obviously wants to cause a crisis situation, - deputy head of Presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko pic.twitter.com/t7jf6E1qT0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 14, 2022

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe