An increasing number of civilians are volunteering to defend Armenia

'Always on guard in case of new attacks' is the mindset of the increasing number of civilians who are volunteering to defend Armenia agaist Azerbaijan's forces.

The volunteer's training is led by Voma, the largest paramilitary group in the country. Aram, 18 years old, one of the volunteers, says he is ready to go to the frontline. He and the other volunteers are waiting for the green light from the Armenian Ministry of Defence to head to the border where the ceasefire remains fragile.

Vaghenak Vartan, vice president of Voma's training, is cautious. "We want to test their ability to fight back against the enemy because none of the volunteers have military experience. I am [. . .] stressed because the majority of the people in this country are not ready and do not want to train and this small group cannot defend our country".

Volma has also opened its doors in the Armenian capital, Yerevan for the civilians who want to be trained in handling weapons, first-aid and organizing help for the fighters. Founded in 2014, the organisation is mainly financed by the Armenian diaspora who have been greatly impacted by the repeated conflicts.

