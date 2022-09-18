Live: Ukrainians search for dead relatives in Izium after Russians driven out

HOUR BY HOUR

Emergency workers dig into a grave of a civilian during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, September 17, 2022.

Residents of the Ukrainian town of Izium searched for dead relatives in a nearby wooded grave site as emergency workers continued to exhume what they said were hundreds of bodies found after Russian forces were driven from the region. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

6:53am: Ukraine searches for its dead at Russian occupation burial site

Dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, Ukrainian emergency workers on Saturday dug up more bodies from a wooded burial site in territory recently recaptured from Russian forces, while townspeople looked for dead relatives.

Ukraine says hundreds are buried at the site discovered this week, including at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with flimsy wooden crosses.

The causes of death have not yet been established, although residents say some of the graves near the town of Izium were of people who died in an airstrike. Ukrainian authorities have said at least one of the bodies had tied hands and rope marks on the neck.

Moscow has not commented on the discovery of the graves. It regularly denies committing atrocities in the war or targeting civilians.

