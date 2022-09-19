ON THE GROUND

In Ukraine's liberated Izium, traumatised residents face further hardship

02:25 As Ukraine prepares for winter, a resident of Izium has been living in the basement to keep warm. © Screengrab FRANCE 24

The Ukrainian city of Izium is now associated in people's minds with the mass burial site discovered just outside it, but the plight of those still living there is also a cause for concern. During its assault on Izium in March, Russia heavily bombarded the town centre. In early September, its forces left the area without much of a fight, but they left behind destroyed infrastructure and a traumatised population. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg and Gwendoline Debono went to meet residents of the city.