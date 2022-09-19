Live: Zelensky promises 'no lull' in fight to regain territory from Russia

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv reported its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

05:25am: Ukraine says its troops advance to eastern bank of Oskil river

Ukrainian troops "have pushed across the Oskil. From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank," the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Telegram late Sunday.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk region, wrote on Telegram: "Luhansk region is right next door. Decoccupation is not far away."

Crossing the Oskil is another important milestone in Ukraine's counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region as it flows south to the Siversky Donets River, which goes right through Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region.Zelenskiy vowed to keep up the pressure on Moscow after Ukraine's rapid gains in Kharkiv this month.

"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address on Sunday. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."

U.S. President Joe Biden also said victory for Ukraine meant removing Russian forces from the entire country, and pledged U.S. support for as long as it takes.

"Winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and to recognise the sovereignty. They’re defeating Russia," he said in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" broadcast on Sunday.

"Russia’s turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be."

10:10pm: Russian pop superstar comes out against Ukraine offensive

Russian pop superstar Alla Pugacheva has denounced the Ukraine conflict and the "death of our boys for illusory goals" amid severe repression of any anti-Kremlin criticism.

This is the first time that the legendary crooner has publicly spoken out about the Ukraine offensive.

File photo of Russian pop superstar Alla Pugacheva (with flowers) take in Moscow on 2, 2018. © Maxim Shemetov, Reuters

Pugacheva's husband Maxim Galkin had just been recognised as a foreign agent -- a label reminiscent of "enemy of the people" that has been used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists.

"I am asking you to include me on the foreign agents list of my beloved country," 73-year-old Pugacheva told the Russian justice ministry – and her 3.5 million followers – on Instagram.

"Because I stand in solidarity with my husband, who is an honest and ethical person, a true and incorruptible Russian patriot, who only wishes for prosperity, peace and freedom of expression in his Motherland," Pugacheva said.

7:10pm: Unclear how Russia will react to battlefield setbacks: top US general

US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has cautioned that it's still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. He also called for vigilance among US troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," said Milley.

The top US general said he was not suggesting US troops in Europe were at any increased threat, but said they had to be ready.

"In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."

5:10pm: Izium residents suffered 'terribly, terribly traumatic time'

Reporting from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located around 100 km north of Izium, FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg discusses the experiences of Izium residents days after Ukrainian forces recaptured the city. "It's really been a terribly, terribly traumatic time. They themselves say they're traumatised and need therapy," said Cragg a day after his trip to Izium.

Regarding the Ukrainian offensive in the northeast region, Cragg said it was not proceeding as easily as the recent push on the Kharkiv region. A Ukrainian military spokesperson said there would perhaps be more swift successes coming from the ongoing offensive in the south, "where they’re trying to retake the mostly occupied Kherson region", said Cragg.

