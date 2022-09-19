Queen Elizabeth II
Watch: State funeral service for Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey
Issued on:
World leaders joined Britain’s royal family, politicians, members of the military and others at a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Watch how events unfolded with FRANCE 24's special coverage.
Advertising
Click on the video player above to watch the funeral service for Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
Click on the image below to read more about the queen's life and legacy.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe