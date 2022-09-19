Watch: State funeral service for Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II

The state funeral for Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

World leaders joined Britain’s royal family, politicians, members of the military and others at a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Watch how events unfolded with FRANCE 24's special coverage.

