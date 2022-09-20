Live: Ukrainian soldiers cheer counter-offensive’s swift advance

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured personnel carrier and a tank as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, September 19, 2022.

Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms. “The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday night, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:56am: Russia's Black Sea fleet relocating some submarines away from Crimea, UK says

Russia's Black Sea fleet has relocated some of its submarines from port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai in southern Russia, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The relocation is likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked," the ministry added.

05:15am: Ukrainian soldiers cheer swift advance into Donbas

“We were ready to fight. But for them to just abandon the whole front line ... We really weren’t expecting that,” said one Ukrainian soldier.

Among the items the Russian soldiers left behind were weapons, ammunition, pictures of Lenin and Playboy pinups, as FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg and Gwendoline Debono report from Izium in the video below.

September 20, 12:18am: Ukraine troops press counter-offensive deeper into Donbas

In a sign of nervousness from a Moscow-backed administration in Donbas about the success of Ukraine’s recent offensive, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia.

“The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address late on Monday, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas.

“The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

“We are doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s needs are met at all levels – defence, financial, economic, diplomatic,” Zelensky said.

Serhiy Gaidai, Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, a province in the Donbas now under control of Russian troops, said Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the Luhansk village of Bilohorivka and were preparing to fight to retake the entire province.

“There will be fighting for every centimetre,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram. “The enemy is preparing their defence. So we will not simply march in.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

