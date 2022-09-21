WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Putin announces 'partial' mobilisation, Russia says 300,000 reservists to be called up

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. © AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a "partial" mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, marking an escalation of what Moscow calls its military operation in Ukraine.  Follow the day's events on our liveblog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

  • President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'partial' mobilisation in Russia.
  • Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said '300,000 reservists will be called up' or 'just over one percent' of the number of people who can be mobilised in the country.
  • European shares fell at the opening of markets on Wednesday as Russia's partially mobilising more troops added to investors worries.
