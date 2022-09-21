WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Putin announces 'partial' mobilisation, Russia says 300,000 reservists to be called up
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a "partial" mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, marking an escalation of what Moscow calls its military operation in Ukraine. Follow the day's events on our liveblog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
- President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'partial' mobilisation in Russia.
- Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said '300,000 reservists will be called up' or 'just over one percent' of the number of people who can be mobilised in the country.
- European shares fell at the opening of markets on Wednesday as Russia's partially mobilising more troops added to investors worries.
