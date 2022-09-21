WAR IN UKRAINE

Live: Putin announces 'partial' mobilisation, Russia says 300,000 reservists to be called up

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. © AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a "partial" mobilisation of 300,000 reservists, marking an escalation of what Moscow calls its military operation in Ukraine. Follow the day's events on our liveblog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).