Live: Russia defence minister says 300,000 reservists to be mobilised

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation would see 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Putin said earlier Wednesday in a televised address that he has signed a decree on partial mobilisation, declaring that he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to ‘destroy’ Russia. Follow the day's events on our live blog. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

08:47am: Germany agrees deal to nationalise gas giant Uniper

Germany has reached a deal to nationalise troubled gas giant Uniper, the government said Wednesday, as the energy sector reels from the fallout of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Berlin and Uniper's Finnish owner, Fortum, announced a deal that will leave Germany with a 98.5 percent stake in the debt-laden gas company.

Under the agreement, Berlin will inject eight billion euros ($8 billion) in cash in Uniper and buy Fortum's shares for 500 million euros. Fortum will also be repaid for an eight-billion-euro loan it gave Uniper.

One of the biggest importers of Russian gas, Uniper has been squeezed as Moscow has reduced supplies to the continent in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Missing deliveries have had to be replaced with expensive supplies from the open market, where prices for gas have skyrocketed.

"Under the current circumstances in the European energy markets and recognising the severity of Uniper's situation, the divestment of Uniper is the right step to take, not only for Uniper but also for Fortum," said Fortum chief executive Markus Rauramo.

8:50am: Russia defence minister says 300,000 reservists to be mobilised

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation would see 300,000 additional personnel called up to serve in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In an interview with Russian state television, Shoigu said that students and those who served as conscripts would not be called up, and that the majority of Russia's millions-strong reserves would not be drafted.

08:24am: Ukraine accuses Russia of again shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom on Wednesday accused Russia of again striking the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in southern Ukraine.

"Russian terrorists bombed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again during the night," Energoatom said on Telegram.

08:15am: Putin announces partial military mobilisation in televised address

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

In a televised address, Putin said his aim was to "liberate" east Ukraine's Donbas region, and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.

Putin also accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia and said that Russia would use "all available means" to protect its territory. He said that Russia had "lots of weapons to reply" to what he called Western threats.

He said a partial mobilisation of Russia’s 2 million-strong military reserves was “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.”

02:52am: German Chancellor at UN: Putin must recognize he cannot win in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions” that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” Scholz said.

The return of imperialism, with Putin’s war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the UN to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the “strong rule the weak”.

02:24am: Japanese prime minister slams Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during UN address

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as destabilising the international order to its core and said the rule of law, not coercion by power, should prevail.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a conduct that tramples the philosophy and principles of the U.N. charter ... It should never be tolerated,” Kishida said.

Kishida, who hails from Hiroshima, the first city to ever suffer an atomic bombing, also denounced the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia.

01:33am: US official warns of 'increased consequences' if Russia were to annex parts of Ukraine

There will be increased consequences if Russia were to annex parts of Ukraine, a senior US State Department official said on Tuesday, as Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions planned to hold referendums on joining Russia.

“We have made clear that there will be increased consequences. We have ... a number of tools,” the official said.

>> Russian invasion of Ukraine a return to 'age of imperialism', Macron tells UN

00:30am: Zelensky hails Western support against Russia's planned referendums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Western allies for their condemnation of plans by authorities in pro-Moscow regions of Ukraine to hold referendums on joining Russia

"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organise yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his daily address.

00:15am: Africa Union leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine

African Union chairperson Macky Sall said Tuesday that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War”, alluding to the pressure mounting on the continent’s leaders to choose sides over the war in Ukraine.

Many African countries depend heavily on grain imports from Russia and Ukraine. Amid market shortages, Russia’s foreign minister has sought to portray the West as the villain, blaming it for rising food prices. Western leaders, meanwhile, have accused the Kremlin of cynically using food as a weapon and waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

