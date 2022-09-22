Ukrainian prosecutors investigate evidence of Russian torture chambers

On the ground

As Ukrainian forces have regained territory in the east, evidence of torture chambers used under Russian occupation has come to light.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan, police and local prosecutor Kateryna Shevtsova are investigating evidence of Russian war crimes.

The small town's police station was used during the occupation as a base by a local pro-Russian militia, alleged torture victims have claimed.

A local man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was held in the station for five days during which Russian troops tortured him using electric shocks. They wanted information about his work in the Ukrainian military. “After five electric shocks I was trying to bang my head on the wall, screaming, it was horrendous,” he said.

The head of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine said earlier this month that it had evidence that some prisoners of war held by Russians had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment that could amount to war crimes.

Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs.

