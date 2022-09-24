Live: Biden vows 'swift and severe' costs if Russia annexes Ukraine regions

HOUR BY HOUR

President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters.

Kremlin-held regions of eastern and southern Ukraine entered the second day of voting to become part of Russia on Saturday, in referendums dismissed as a "sham" by Joe Biden. US President Joe Biden warned on Friday Russia there will be "swift and severe" costs if Moscow uses them to annex more of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Russia there will be "swift and severe" costs if Moscow uses "sham" referendums to annex more of Ukraine. "Russia's referenda are a sham -- a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law," Biden said in a statement. "We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia."

"The United States will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine," he said.

