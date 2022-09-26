Live: First new troops mobilised by Russia arriving at military bases, says Britain

HOUR BY HOUR

Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia's partial mobilisation have started arriving at military bases. Earlier, the United States warned Russia of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine invasion, top US officials said. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

8:19am: Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, amid concerns over nuke threats

Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is "deeply concerned" about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

Japan also added 21 Russian organisations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans, according to a government statement released after Monday's cabinet meeting, which formally approved the new sanction measures announced by the foreign minister at a Group of Seven meeting last week.

"Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of nuclear weapons used during Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Matsuno also said in a media briefing, adding Japan will continue to work with the international society in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.

07:33am: Initial tranches of men for Russia's mobilisation have started arriving at military bases, says Britain

Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia's partial mobilisation have started arriving at military bases.

"Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.

Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning Wednesday.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 26 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/qJ9KOiz3lB



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/a84C4tDfep — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 26, 2022

07:12am: Ukraine military says Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa

Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday.

"As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised," the command said in statement on the Telegram.

"Preliminarily, there have been no casualties."

04:33am: US warns Russia against using nuclear weapons in war against Ukraine

The United States has warned Russia privately of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine invasion, top US officials said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear arms in a speech Wednesday in which he announced the mobilisation of reservists following Ukrainian gains on the ground.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast Sunday, confirmed reports that the United States has sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.

"We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons," Blinken told the CBS News program "60 Minutes" in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe