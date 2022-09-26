UK bond prices collapse after sterling hits record low against US dollar

British ten pound sterling notes are arranged for a photograph in London on December 14, 2017.
British government bond prices collapsed on Monday when trading started, after sterling hit a record low against the US dollar overnight, pushing yields to their highest in more than a decade. 

Five-year gilt yields jumped more than 40 basis points to 4.503%, their highest since October 2008, while two-year yields rose more than 50 basis points amount to their highest since September 2008 at 4.533%

