UK bond prices collapse after sterling hits record low against US dollar
Issued on:
British government bond prices collapsed on Monday when trading started, after sterling hit a record low against the US dollar overnight, pushing yields to their highest in more than a decade.
Advertising
Five-year gilt yields jumped more than 40 basis points to 4.503%, their highest since October 2008, while two-year yields rose more than 50 basis points amount to their highest since September 2008 at 4.533%
(Reuters)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe