ON THE GROUND

Russian men flee to Turkey to avoid Putin’s mobilisation for Ukraine war

Issued on:

A man who said he doesn’t want to be “forced to kill people that I don’t want to kill” sits in a café in Istanbul, Turkey.
A man who said he doesn’t want to be “forced to kill people that I don’t want to kill” sits in a café in Istanbul, Turkey. © FRANCE 24 screengrab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Shona BHATTACHARYYA

Russian men have been fleeing in large numbers since the Kremlin announced a partial military draft to sustain its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Turkey, where some 50,000 Russian nationals have applied for residency since February, is one of their destinations of choice. Our correspondents in Istanbul bring you this report.

Advertising

Turkey has taken several steps to facilitate the arrival of Russian citizens. But it must deal with pressure from Washington over suspicions that Turkish banks are attempting to circumvent US sanctions on Moscow.

Click on the player above to watch the report by Shona Bhattacharyya, Ludovic de Foucaud and Hussein Assad.

Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine
Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app