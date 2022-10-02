ON THE GROUND

Ukrainian forces defend eastern gains from Russian counterattacks

Ukraine’s armed forces face a challenge in the country’s east: to defend their recent gains while continuing their counteroffensive. In the suburbs of the town of Kupyansk, an area where they only just regained control, Ukrainian forces are now moving their guns to new positions. Locals barely flinch anymore when they fire. But many are leaving – homes are in ruins and the town is far from safe.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono, which was translated by Gulliver Cragg.

