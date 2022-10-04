Live: More than 200,000 Russians conscripted in two weeks, minister says

HOUR BY HOUR

This handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defence Ministry Press Service on October 4, 2022, shows the Russian military's Grad multiple rocket launcher firing rockets at Ukrainian troops from an undisclosed location.

More than 200,000 citizens have been drafted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive on September 21, Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

1pm: EU summons Russia's envoy over annexation of Ukrainian territory

The European Union summoned Russia's envoy to the bloc to condemn and reject Moscow's "illegal annexation" of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, the bloc's diplomatic service said on Tuesday.

Russia declared the annexations on Friday after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

The EU said it urged Moscow to reverse its "unlawful act" and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine during Monday's meeting with Russia's charge d'affaires, Kirill Logvinov.

12:58pm: More than 200,000 mobilised into Russian army in two weeks, minister says

More than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive on September 21, Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army," Shoigu during a televised meeting.

Russia's mobilisation is aimed at propping up Moscow's forces in Ukraine. It was announced after a series of military setbacks. The Kremlin has called the mobilisation "partial" and said it aims to recruit 300,000 men. Shoigu said those mobilised are being trained at "80 training grounds and six training centres".

12:25pm: UK to extend deployment of air defence system in Poland

Britain will extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, the UK's defence minister said during a visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air defence... for another period to make sure that as Poland helps continue that logistical support to Ukraine it is safe in doing so," Ben Wallace told a news conference.

11:27am: Zelensky decree rules out Ukraine talks with Putin as 'impossible'

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Tuesday formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "impossible", but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

The decree formalised comments made by Zelensky on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed four occupied regions of Ukraine to be a part of Russia, in what Kyiv and the West said was an illegitimate farce.

"He (Putin) does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," Zelensky said on Friday.

