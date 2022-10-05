Live: Truss tries to shake off disastrous start with Tory conference speech

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to address the Tory faithful at 12pm Paris time (GMT+2) on Wednesday, closing a tumultuous conference after her announcement of billions in unfunded tax cuts sent the pound plunging and prompted fears that the Conservatives are doomed to lose the next election. Watch Truss's speech live on FRANCE 24.

Truss launched her premiership with a "mini-budget" on September 23 announcing £43 billion (€49.4 billion) in unfunded tax cuts at a time of rampant inflation – prompting panic in financial markets. The proposed cuts included the abolition of the 45 percent top rate of tax on the highest earners, a plan her government ditched this week amid widespread criticism.

Truss is now bidding to convince the Conservative Party, and the nation, that her supply-side agenda will boost Britain's economic performance after more than a decade of sluggish growth.

