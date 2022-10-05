‘My men deserve to return’: Ukraine seeks release of prisoners of war in Russia

ON THE GROUND

Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia console each other as they await the release of their loved ones.

A Ukrainian soldier whose unit participated in the successful mission to retake the eastern city of Lyman has another pressing goal: to secure the release of nine of his soldiers captured by the Russians in June. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono reports from Ukraine.

Advertising Read more

Captain Vadim was on the frontline near the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk in June when disaster struck. His unit was heavily outnumbered by Russian troops battling for control of the key city in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.

“They had a lot more soldiers than us. Our commander ordered us to retreat. And they [the Russians] began a rearguard attack on our positions. It was a tough battle that lasted two hours,” he said. ”That's when my men were captured.”

Captain Vadim has just returned from the successful offensive to retake Lyman in the Donetsk region further west. He is now desperately trying to secure the release of nine soldiers in his unit who are currently in Russian custody.

For the families of the soldiers, it’s been a harrowing time. But Captain Vadim is not about to give up. “These nine soldiers defended the region of Luhansk on the ground,” he said. “Now, we are liberating the Donbas, village by village. My men deserve to return.”

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe