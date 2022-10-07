Macron announces €100-million fund for Ukraine to buy arms

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks the final press conference at the Prague castle where a summit to launch the "European Political Community" has taken place in the Czech Republic, on October 7, 2022.

France has created a fund, initially worth €100 million ($98 million), for Ukraine to directly buy weapons and other materiel it needs in its war against invading Russia, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday after a summit of government leaders in Prague.

"We are setting up this special, dedicated fund initially with €100 million to allow the acquisition of equipment that we have already delivered and that we will continue to do so in terms of weapons, meaning defensive ones," Macron said after the inaugural summit for the European Political Community.

He added that discussions were being held, particularly with Denmark, to deliver more highly accurate CAESAR truck-mounted cannons to Ukraine, on top of the 18 it has already given.

Macron also said the winter of 2023/2024 will be even harder than the coming winter for Europeans in terms of gas supplies.

He said that Europe will intensify talks with gas suppliers and coordinate with big Asian partner countries on gas purchases, and will also put in place mechanisms to ensure financial solidarity among European states for energy purchases.

