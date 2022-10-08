Live: Fire breaks out on bridge linking Crimea and Russia, causing ‘significant damage’

Hour by Hour

A view shows a fire on the Kerch bridge at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea on October 8, 2022.

A fuel tank was on fire early Saturday on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea and Russia, the Russian state news agency RIA reported, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion there. One photograph shows “significant damage” to the road section of the road-and-rail bridge, FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg reports. Follow our liveblog for the latest news on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

8:32am: Ukraine authorities find mass grave in recaptured eastern town of Lyman

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday.

Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave contained 180 bodies. Ukrainian troops retook Lyman, in the Donetsk region, from Russian control on October 1.

Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that officials in Lyman had found "a mass grave where, according to local information, there could be both soldiers and civilians. The exact number is yet to be ascertained."

He said a second burial site with 200 graves had also been found, containing the bodies of civilians. It was not clear from his comments how or when they had died.

Last month the bodies of 436 people were exhumed from a burial site in the northeastern town of Izium after it was liberated. Most appeared to have died violent deaths, local officials said.

Ukrainian authorities have regularly accused Russian troops of committing atrocities in occupied territories, a charge Moscow denies.

8:16am: US stockpiles of some military equipment ‘reaching minimum levels’ amid supplying of Ukraine

The United States may soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain types of ammunition that are critical to Kyiv's battle against Russia's invasion, as supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced.

Washington has become by far the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance provided since that date.

But US stockpiles of some equipment are "reaching the minimum levels needed for war plans and training", and restocking to pre-invasion levels could take years, Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote in a recent analysis.

Washington is "learning lessons" from the conflict about ammunition needs in a great power war, which are "far greater" than expected, a US military official acknowledged on condition of anonymity.

Some US-provided equipment has become emblematic of the war in Ukraine, such as Javelin anti-tank weapons that were widely used by Kyiv's forces to blunt the Russian advance on the capital, and the HIMARS, a precision rocket system now playing a key role in counteroffensives against Moscow's troops in the east and south.

But US stocks of ammunition for HIMARS – which fires GPS-guided rockets known as GMLRS, with a range of more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) – are dwindling.

"If the United States sent one-third of that inventory to Ukraine (as has been the case with Javelin), Ukraine would receive 8,000 to 10,000 rockets. That inventory would likely last several months, but, when the inventory is exhausted, there are no alternatives," said Cancian, who previously worked on weapons procurement for the US government.

"Production is about 5,000 a year. Although the United States is working to increase that amount, and money has recently been allocated for that purpose, it will take years," he said, adding that older equipment could help fill the gap.

8:07am: IMF announces $1.3 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced Friday it will provide $1.3 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine through its new food crisis assistance programme.

The package will help meet Ukraine's "urgent balance of payment needs ... while playing a catalytic role for future financial support from Ukraine's creditors and donors," the IMF said in a statement.

"The scale and intensity of Russia's war against Ukraine that started more than seven months ago have caused tremendous human suffering and economic pain ... Real GDP is projected to contract by 35 percent in 2022 relative to 2021 and financing needs remain very large."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had unveiled the IMF's aid earlier Friday. "The money will go to Ukraine today," he said on Twitter, thanking the crisis lender's managing director Kristalina Georgieva and its executive board.

The IMF also said Ukrainian authorities "deserve considerable credit for having maintained an important degree of macro-financial stability in these extremely challenging circumstances".

Last week, the World Bank granted Ukraine $530 million in additional aid to "meet urgent needs created by Russia's invasion". The bank said it had already mobilised almost $13 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, $11 billion of which had already been disbursed.

The same day, the US Congress approved a new $12.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, including $3.7 billion in military equipment. The United States has given a total of $65 billion to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February.

7:31am: Photo shows ‘significant damage’ to road section of bridge linking Crimea and Russia

A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

"A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.

"The shipping arches are not damaged."

Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6am (0300 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reporting from central Ukraine, FRANCE 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg said: “I’ve seen two photos showing [the fire], one showing significant damage to the road section of the bridge.”

“We don’t yet have any information as to how that damage was sustained, but we do know that many Ukrainains have dreamed, and this includes high-ranking officials, very vocally, about the possibility of destroying or damaging that bridge,” Cragg said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, bringing sanctions and a deterioration in ties with the West.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)

