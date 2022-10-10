Live: UN to open debate on Russian annexations in Ukraine

Hour by Hour

Western powers decided to bring the matter before the General Assembly after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting to block a similar proposal.

The UN General Assembly on Monday will open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow’s international isolation. Read our live blog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

06:18am: UN to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine

The UN General Assembly is set to open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow’s international isolation.

The decision to bring the matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each—and no one wields veto power—was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.

“It’s extremely important,” said Olof Skoog, who, as EU ambassador to the world body, drafted the text in cooperation with Ukraine and other countries.

A failure by the General Assembly to act—a vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday—would give “carte blanche to other countries to do likewise or to give recognition to what Russia has done”, the Swedish diplomat told reporters.

A draft of the resolution seen by AFP condemns Russia’s “attempted illegal annexations” of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following “so-called referendums,” and it stresses that these actions have “no validity under international law”.

In response, Russia has addressed a letter to all member states in which it attacks “Western delegations” whose actions “have nothing to do with protection of international law and the principles of the UN Charter”.

3:47am: Fresh Russian shelling hits residential building in Zaporizhzhia

Overnight shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia destroyed a multi-storey apartment building causing injuries, Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region said early on Monday.

“As a result of a missile attack in the centre of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed again,” Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. “There are injured.”

An early Sunday strike on the city killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

