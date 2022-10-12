Hour by hour

Live: Biden says he would meet Putin at November summit to discuss Griner release

FILE Photo - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. © Patrick Semansky, AP
US President Joe Biden left the door open Tuesday to diplomacy with Moscow to end the invasion of Ukraine, refusing to rule out talks with President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of G20 nations in Bali in November. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

03:42am: Biden doesn't rule out meeting with Putin at November G20 summit to discuss Griner

"Look, I have no intention of meeting with him," Biden told CNN in a rare televised interview.

"But for example, if he came to me at the G20 and said I want to talk about the release of (detained basketball star) Brittney Griner, I'd meet with him. I mean, it would depend."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

