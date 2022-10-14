Live: Evacuees from ‘annexed’ Kherson flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance

Hour by hour

File photo taken on May 20, 2022 of residents in a park as Russian servicemen patrol a street in Skadovsk, Kherson region.

Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after Moscow-installed local authorities suggested they flee for safety in a sign of Russia’s weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Advertising Read more

7:10am: Trains suspended in parts of Russia's Belgorod after defences shoot down missile, says governor

Train operations were suspended early Friday near Novyi Oskol, a town in Russia's Belgorod region that borders Ukraine, after remains of a missile fell near the railway, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that anti-craft defences shot down missiles near Novyi Oskol, a town of about 18,000 people which lies about 90 kilometres (56 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

"Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended," Gladkov said, adding that there were no casualties.

6:48am: Civilians fleeing annexed Kherson flee to Russia

Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after the Moscow-installed local authorities suggested they leave for safety.

"We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region, if they wish, to protect themselves from the consequences of missile strikes...go to other regions," Russian-installed Kherson administration chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message. People should "leave with their children".

The offer applied foremost to residents on the west bank of the Dnipro River, he said. That includes the regional capital, the only major Ukrainian city Russia has captured intact since invading in February.

The first civilians fleeing from Kherson were due to arrive in Russia's Rostov region on Friday, TASS news agency reported.

Kherson is one of four partially occupied Ukrainian provinces that Russia claims to have annexed in recent weeks, and arguably the most strategically important. It controls both the only land route to the Crimea peninsula Russia seized in 2014, and the mouth of the Dnipro, the river that bisects Ukraine.

6:39am: Ukraine says more than 600 settlements liberated in past month

Ukraine's armed forces have liberated more than 600 settlements from the Russian occupation in the past month, including 75 in the highly strategic Kherson region, Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said.

Some 502 settlements have been liberated in the northeast Kharkiv region where Ukrainian forces last month advanced deep into Russian lines, the ministry said late Thursday.

The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.

"The area of ​​liberated Ukrainian territories has increased significantly," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe