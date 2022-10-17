Live: Several explosions heard in Kyiv; war has thrown 4 million children into poverty, says UN

Hour by Hour

Olga Srednyakova (R), 51, a single mother of eight children, hugs her youngest daughter Vera, 8, as others harvest mushrooms on the abandoned grounds of their destroyed school in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on October 13, 2022.

Several explosions were heard Monday morning in Kyiv, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the UN children's agency said Monday. Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog to catch up on the day's events as they unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:00am: Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones', says Ukrainian presidency

Kyiv was attacked by "kamikaze drones" early Monday, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said after several explosions were heard in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he said on social media.

6:47am: Ukraine war pushes 4 million children into poverty, says UN

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the UN children's agency said Monday.

"Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said.

The war "and rising inflation have driven an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia into poverty, a 19 percent increase since 2021", it said.

UNICEF drew its conclusions from a study of data from 22 countries.

6:30am: Several explosions heard in Kyiv

Several explosions were heard Monday morning in Kyiv, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, AFP journalists said.

Three blasts occurred between 6:35am and 6:58am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts was in the capital's central Shevchenkivsky district.

"All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said on social media.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

