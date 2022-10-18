Live: Russian military jet crash leaves at least 13 dead as rescue operation ends

Hour by Hour

In this photo taken on February 20, 2018, a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet flies over the rebel-held town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria.

A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, causing a huge fire and killing at least 13 people, news agencies reported. Read FRANCE 24’s liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

6:50am: Russian military jet crash leaves 13 dead as search ends

At least 13 people, including three children, were killed after a Russian military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, Moscow authorities said Tuesday as search operations ended.

The ministry of emergency situations said in a statement that rescuers had completed the search of the rubble, and discovered "10 more bodies", after earlier announcing three deaths.

"In total, 13 people died, including three children, while 19 people were injured," according to the ministry, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

6:40am: Deadly drone strikes hit Kyiv as Russian warplane crashes

Moscow on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes on the capital, as a Russian warplane crashed near the border.

Moscow is thought to be trying to counter battlefield losses in its eight-month war in Ukraine by waging a punitive policy of striking energy facilities before winter in a move President Vladimir Putin hopes will weaken resistance.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Russia launched five strikes in Kyiv and against energy facilities in Sumy and the central Dnipropetrovsk regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages.

Ukraine said four people were killed in Kyiv, including a married couple expecting a baby, and another four in the northeast region of Sumy.

